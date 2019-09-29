Lilly Lucreta Fox Goins was born Sept. 26, 1919, to Dennis and Myrtle Fox in Liberty.
She was married in 1939 to the late Gordon Goins Sr.
She has four children: Gordon Goins Jr., Jimmy Goins, Mary Goins Duncan and Larry Goins. She also has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Greensboro for more than 60 years, she loves cooking, praising the Lord and praying for souls to be saved.
