HIGH POINT — Commercial real estate firm Price Commercial Properties has been sold to the firm's longtime managing agents Marc DeLille and Alex Field.
Ed Price, who founded the firm in 2001, will remain with the company.
The sale does not affect Price's residential business.
DeLille and Field will co-manage the firm that employs a staff and seven brokers.
Field has been at Price Commercial Properties since 2010 and has been a licensed broker in the Triad since 2006. DeLille joined Price Commercial Properties in 2017 and has been a licensed broker working in the Triad since 2010.
Price Commercial Properties is a full-service brokerage firm working with buyers and sellers and landlords and tenants in locating and selling showroom, office, industrial and retail properties. The firm serves corporate to start-up clients, as well as investors.
