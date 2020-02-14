GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will consider Tuesday whether to rezone land on Lake Jeanette Road some residents have dubbed "The Devil's Triangle" because of its shape and the threat they believe its commercial development poses to their residential neighborhood.
The Zoning Commission last month considered a request from Kotis Properties, which asked to rezone the land from residential to light commercial use, which didn't sit well with nearby homeowners. They believe that if the 2.3 acres were allowed to be commercially developed, it would spur more growth into surrounding neighborhoods.
The land, at the intersection of Lake Jeanette and Lawndale Drive, is currently dominated by a thicket of woods surrounding one house that's barely visible through the overgrowth.
The Zoning Commission denied Kotis' request and the company has appealed the decision to council, which will hold a public hearing during a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
During the hearing before the Zoning Commission, attorney Marsh Prause, who represents Kotis Properties, said that the company wants to build a "walkable" neighborhood development.
"This property," he said, "has been passed over for residential development."
Neighborhood association president Aaron Terranova told the commission, however, that residents have all the commercial services they need within a 2-mile radius of the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.