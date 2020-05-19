J.C. Penney to close 242 stores in 2020-21
J.C. Penney said in a bankruptcy-protection filing Monday — also submitted as a regulatory filing — that it plans to close 192 stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 50 by the end of 2021.
The company filed for protection Friday. It has not listed which stores it plans to close.
J.C. Penney indicated it would reduce the number of leased store properties from 568 to 376, and owned store properties from 278 to 228. J.C. Penney has stores at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro and Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, though the mall websites indicate neither store is currently open.
The company plans to exit 116 metropolitan statistical areas as part of the store-closing initiative. It said those stores represent 7% of its fiscal 2019 revenue.
J.C. Penney said it is “optimizing for strongest stores with positive trending history comparisons, low competitive pressure and high target income demo representation.”
It projects having 30% of its stores in the Midwest, 21% in the South and 17% in the Southeast. The remaining 604 stores combined for 82% of its net sales in 2019.
Richard Craver
Insurance group plans I-40 billboards to support bill
A statewide insurance group plans to display 10 billboards along the Interstate 40 corridor, including one each in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, to show its support for a bill in the N.C. General Assembly dealing with cellphone use while driving.
House Bill 144, titled “Hands Free NC,” would ban use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving. The bill passed the House by a 91-24 vote in May 2019, but was not acted upon in the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee.
The Independent Insurance Agents of N.C is leasing the billboard for up to three months.
The bill reached the House floor only after a failed attempt to include other activities under the proposed ban — such as driving while eating or applying cosmetics and makeup.
The current legislation incorporates the prohibition on texting while driving that became law in 2009. The bill has the support of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association, AAA Carolinas and several other advocacy groups.
There are 19 states with similar hands-free laws, including Georgia and Tennessee.
Richard Craver
Macy’s closes Hanes Mall store permanently
The Macy’s store at Friendly Center in Greensboro reopened Monday, but spokeswoman Christine Nealon said its Hanes Mall store is closed permanently.
The retailer had been conducting a store-closing sale when the mall was closed as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home executive order.
Macy’s is requiring employees to wear face masks and go through a daily wellness check before reporting to work.
Richard Craver
Triad Business Bank debuts W-S branch
Triad Business Bank said Monday it opened its first Winston-Salem branch at 751 W. Fourth in the downtown district.
A group of former NewBridge Bancorp executives debuted the business-oriented financial institution in March. Its headquarters is in Greensboro.
The bank also plans to open a leased production office in High Point in 2020.
Richard Craver
