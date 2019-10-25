GREENSBORO — Vanessa Campbell is one of the people lucky enough to find affordable housing in the city. There are many who can't.
She has just moved into the Ryan Ridge Apartments on Rehobeth Church Road — 60 units partially financed with Greensboro housing bonds passed in 2016.
Developers say 58 of the apartments are already rented.
"That's proof of what a need there is for nice homes for normal people in Guilford County," Campbell said.
A group of city and business officials on Friday morning came to Ryan Ridge to talk about the $8 million project's significance and cut a ribbon in celebration. It's the first development that was assisted by the $25 million in housing bonds approved by city residents a few years ago.
The need for affordable housing has been a pressing issue for city leaders. UNCG researchers say there are between 30,000 and 40,000 households in Greensboro that are "rent-burdened," meaning a significant percent of their income pays for housing, leaving little room for other needs.
With the average rent in Greensboro at about $900 a month, developers find it easier to build luxury apartments because they earn higher profits.
Since public housing and private affordable housing is in such short supply, experts say part of the solution is to find private businesses that can benefit from tax credits and state and local financing programs like Greensboro's housing bonds. They also have to be willing, like developer Mark Morgan, to take on a project like Ryan Ridge which is unique because it involves piecing together public and private dollars.
"We need more money to do more projects," said City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who represents the district where Ryan Ridge is located. "We got out and we pushed those bonds because we knew what they would do."
Campbell said she feels lucky. She explained that the waiting list to land an apartment in the city is long. At Ryan Ridge, she pays $545 a month for a two-bedroom apartment that comes with walk-in closets, pantry and kitchen.
A customer service representative, Campbell said she came from a bad domestic situation and had been staying in a High Point shelter before hearing about Ryan Ridge.
Ryan Ridge features 24 three-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments. They're all designed to be affordable for people who earn roughly $27,000.
Only two apartments remain vacant and Morgan said the waiting list is already at 500.
Morgan will soon open a similar apartment complex on Elmsley Trail near the Rehobeth Church Road site. That will also feature 60 apartments and was made possible partially with bond money.
The developer said he's happy that so many people can benefit from a project like Ryan Ridge.
"It's not a handout," he said, "it's a leg up."
