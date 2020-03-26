HondaJet Greensboro

Honda Aircraft Co. is shutting down production of the HondaJet Elite for 10 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday, March 26.

GREENSBORO — Honda Aircraft Co. announced Thursday that it will suspend production of the HondaJet Elite at its Greensboro factory for 10 days starting Monday.

Corporate Communications Coordinator Kie Nagasawa said in a news release that the suspension of work at Honda Aircraft’s world headquarters at Piedmont Triad International Airport is “due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company employs roughly 1,500 people at its campus, but not all of the workers are on the production line.

More broadly, Honda is also temporarily idling nearly 30,000 North American production workers in its auto, power sports and power equipment operations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Not far from the Triad near Chapel Hill, the Honda Power Equipment subsidiary, which makes lawn mowers in Swepsonville, said Wednesday it will suspend production for a week beginning Thursday.

