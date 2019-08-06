Honda Power Equipment said Tuesday that it plans a $46.4 million expansion of its plant in Swepsonville in Alamance County.
The company, which makes lawn mower engines and finished lawn equipment, said in a news release that the expansion includes a production line for the new Honda GCV general-purpose engine and a 135,000-square-foot plant expansion for parts storage.
Honda Power Equipment will use the new engine to make an all-new lawn mower series called the HRN at the plant, which is southeast of Graham.
The company said in a news release that it recently invested $10.5 million in a 116,000-square-feet plant expansion announced in February 2018, which now supports assembly and parts storage. Once all work is completed, this area will house the new engine line. Over 35 years at the site, Honda has invested a total of $350 million.
In an interview, Honda Senior Vice President Shane McCoy said Tuesday the new lawn mower represents an evolution from the company's existing lawn mowers and replaces an older product.
It has more horsepower, more torque and more convenience features, McCoy said.
"It just looks good – it’s a really, really sharp design," he said.
Although the expansion doesn't come immediately with additional jobs, the company could hire more workers if production of the new lawn more increases due to higher sales figures, McCoy said.
The plant, he said, now employs 750 people and is the company's only power equipment manufacturer in the U.S., making a third of the company's global products.
Honda Power Equipment, which also makes string trimmers, generators, water pumps and other products in Swepsonville, has the capacity to build 2 million engines and over 500,000 finished products. McCoy said 400,000 of those products are lawn mowers.
Over the past 35 years, he said, the plant has made products for 38 million customers.
The news of the investment at the plant comes just days after another another Honda division, Greensboro-based Honda Aircraft Co., broke ground on a $15 million expansion of its HondaJet manufacturing campus at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Research and development operations for the aircraft are also based in Greensboro. Honda Power Equipment also has a research and development operation next to the Swepsonville plant that employs 50 people.
McCoy said the new engine will begin mass production in February, 2020.
"Once we decide to do something, we like to try to act as quickly as we can," he said.