GREENSBORO — Guilford County home sales in 2019 topped all of the Triad's 11 counties monitored by the Triad MLS Realtors group, the service announced Thursday.
Ray Alexander, 2020 president of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association said in a news release, “the supply of houses on the market remains low. Location, price point and condition of the property continue to be a factor in how long the property remains on the market."
Home sales were up in all three of the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area's counties of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.
Realtors sold 7,570 homes last year in Guilford County, a 4.3% increase from 2018, the group said in a news release. The Greensboro area saw 5,850 homes sold in 2019, a 6.8 percent increase from the previous year.
The Realtors group said the median sales price for a home in Guilford County in 2019 was $190,000, an 8.3% increase over 2018.
The median sales price for a home in Greensboro in 2019 was $197,500, a 9.7% increase from the previous year.
In Rockingham County, 943 homes sold in 2019, an increase of 5.2% from the previous year.
The median sales price for a Rockingham County home in 2019 was $134,695, a 12.3% increase from 2018.
In Randolph County, the 1,467 homes sold represent an 11.2% increase from the previous year.
In Asheboro, 495 houses sold last year, a 12% increase from 2018.
The median price for homes in Randolph County and Asheboro have both increased. The median price for a home in Randolph in 2019 was $150,000, up 4.9% from 2018 and in Asheboro was $149,000 in 2019, an 8.2% increase from the previous year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.