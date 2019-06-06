HIGH POINT — Pennybyrn, a senior living and health-care community between High Point and Jamestown, will invest about $35 million in a major expansion and enhancement project.
Construction is expected to begin sometime next year.
“This investment will enhance the services currently provided to our residents, and will also offer additional new services to the broader Triad community," Rich Newman, Pennybyrn president, said in a news release.
The board, management, staff and residents of Pennybyrn have participated in the entire planning process, Newman said.
“Since our Founding in 1947 by the Sisters, Poor Servants of the Mother of God, our commitment has been to serve the community in new and better ways and to demonstrate God’s love for the lives we touch," Sister Lucy Hennessy, mission leader, said in the news release. "This project builds upon that commitment."
Pennybyrn will develop a stand-alone transitional rehab center, to be known as the Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center. This center will allow individuals to receive short-term rehab support with the care and hospitality experience that Pennybyrn has delivered for more than 70 years.
An adult day enrichment center will also be added to the Pennybyrn campus as well as refurbishment of the healthcare households and assisted living areas of the community.
A $3.5 million matching challenge gift from Earl and Kitty Congdon along with a number of other donors have made the improvements possible.
“Pennybyrn and the Sisters are so grateful to Earl and Kitty and all the others who have enabled us to reach this first $7 million goal in our overall campaign," Sister Lucy Hennessy said. "Fundraising is continuing and will provide further enhancements to our healthcare area."
Because of continued and growing demand, the project also will include about 40 new independent living apartments and enhancements to Pennybyrn’s dining venues, fitness center and other general areas.