HIGH POINT — The High Point Market has postponed its spring event until early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the High Point Market Authority.
"Heeding the public guidance offered by NC Governor Roy Cooper, and in the interest of the health and safety of our stakeholders, industry members, and local citizens, the High Point Market Authority has decided to postpone this year’s Spring Market .... until a later date in early June, should conditions improve," according to the news release. The market was originally scheduled for April 25-29.
High Point's semiannual furniture market usually draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees, many of whom come from other nations.
“The decision was difficult, as any change in date could have tremendous economic repercussions on our industry and community, as well as the countless small businesses whose livelihoods relies on High Point Market, but underscores our shared concern and well-being of the citizens in our community and our industry partners,” Dudley Moore, Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors, said in the release.
The market already was negatively impacted by the coronavirus because China — where the virus first appeared — usually sends the second-largest contingent of international furniture buyers and exhibitors to the High Point Market.
"We have zero industry people from China who have registered" Tom Conley, the High Point Market Authority's president and CEO, told the News & Record earlier this month.
And many companies, trying to keep their employees healthy, are banning business trips.
The market has occurred since 1909 and cancellation has only occurred once — in 1942 when the markets were cancelled because of World War II.
“Our board of directors will continue to monitor the situation, and we will remain in communication with the proper medical and elected officials,” Conley said in the release. “Our aim is to have a decision in early May as to if Market can occur, given the uncertainties of this rapidly evolving situation.”
For now, online registration will be postponed with the plan to reopen once the new plan has been put in place.
Citing a 2018 Duke University study, release indicated the annual economic impact of High Point Market to be $6.73 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.