HIGH POINT — The Spring High Point Market will be reduced to three days and held in June instead of April, officials said today.
The semiannual market was supposed to be April 25-29 but will now run June 12-14, the High Point Market Authority said Wednesday in a news release.
Officials said last week the market would be delayed after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper advised large events be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The condensed market will likely include minimal programming, keeping the focus on appointments and sales meetings within the showrooms, the authority said in the release.
"We're choosing to focus on the positive and look at this as an opportunity for exhibitors and buyers alike to really hone in on the foundational element upon which Market was built, the buy/sell relationship," Dudley Moore Jr., chairman of the High Point Market Authority's board of directors and president of Otto & Moore, said in the release. "With minimal programming on the schedule, the relational aspect of the product sourcing cycle will truly shine, and attending buyers will have more time in their schedules to explore new vendors, visit parts of Market they usually don't have time for, and hopefully grow their product prospect list as a result."
All spring market passes already issued will still be honored for the June show. The new registration fee for industry passes will remain in effect. The onsite processing fee will be waived for all pass types.
Market Authority officials plan to reassess in mid-May and announce no later than May 15 any updates on the event's status.
Check for updates at www.highpointmarket.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.