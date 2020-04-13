HIGH POINT — Some United States Postal Service trucks will be running cleaner with the help of a High Point truck body company.
In a release, Mickey Truck Bodies said it has built a series of van bodies for a fleet of greener trucks operated by McAbee Trucking in Blacksburg, S.C.
The trucks will be used to move mail along routes in North and South Carolina.
The new Ford F-750 delivery trucks are fueled by propane Autogas, which is 40% cheaper than gasoline and 50% less than diesel.
Roush CleanTech manufactured the fuel system in the trucks.
"It’s especially satisfying to deliver quality equipment to forward-thinking companies that are taking a green approach toward the environment,” Tom Arland, president of Mickey, said in the release.
The first truck was built in three weeks and debuted at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis last month.
