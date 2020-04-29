CHARLOTTE — More than 13,000 workers in North Carolina have lost their jobs since the novel coronavirus outbreak hit the state in early March, according to data from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Guilford County had the second-highest loss of jobs in the state, with 2,000 layoffs as of late April.
Businesses have filed more than 180 notifications of closures or mass layoffs, according to state records. But the notifications do not include all layoffs and are likely just a fraction of the total.
Generally, companies have to notify the state when they close a facility that affects at least 50 workers during a 30-day period or if at least 500 people are laid off.
Some of the largest layoffs occurred at rental-car company Enterprise Holdings, with 884 people who lost their jobs. The company operates the Enterprise, Alamo and National brands.
Another 815 employees of airline-catering company HMSHost were laid off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain had 376 layoffs statewide.
About 40% of the layoffs are temporary.
Mecklenburg County registered the most layoffs of any county, with nearly 3,000 as of late April. Wake County saw about 1,600.
From March 15 to April 27, more than 875,000 people in North Carolina filed an unemployment claim, according to the Commerce Department.
The flood of claims has overwhelmed the state’s Division of Employment Security, as applicants report technical difficulties with the website and long hold times if they call.
There have been an average of 80,000 calls a day since the middle of March, said Lockhart Taylor, the head of the office. That’s when Gov. Roy Cooper started ordering businesses to close in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Taylor said he is adding staff to keep up with the influx of claims.
He acknowledged the many complaints about unanswered phone calls recently during a meeting with state legislators.
“We really are in somewhat uncharted territory,” he said, explaining that the number of jobless claims — let alone the phone calls — far exceeds what the state saw during the recession a decade ago.
Less than half of the people who applied have been paid their benefits, which now includes the additional $600 a week from the federal stimulus package, according to the division. The state has paid out $910 million in unemployment insurance.
North Carolina has among the lowest-paying jobless benefits in the U.S. after the legislature reduced them in 2013.
Cooper eased some limits on receiving unemployment in March to help lessen the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as ending a one-week waiting period and allowing some workers who had their hours reduced but weren’t laid off to apply.
The federal stimulus bill also extends unemployment insurance to the self-employed, who typically do not qualify.
