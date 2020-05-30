GREENSBORO — Small businesses in Guilford County affected by the coronavirus pandemic can seek up to $10,000 in aid from a new county grant program that launches on Monday.
The goal is to provide temporary financial relief to businesses most impacted by the pandemic and resulting business closures and modifications, the county said Saturday in a news release announcing the program.
The county is paying for the grants with $20 million of the $93.7 million it received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and these funds will provide critically needed financial support to help offset significant losses during the pandemic,” Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in the release.
To be eligible, businesses must:
- Be in Guilford County.
- Have 25 or fewer full-time or equivalent positions.
- Have suffered significant, temporary loss of revenue or job losses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly businesses that have been directly affected by state and local business closure orders are eligible.
The county said the program will be launched over three days, starting on Monday, and will continue until all of the money has been distributed on a first come first served basis.
Here's the schedule:
Monday: Application sample documents and an FAQ posted at www.guilfordcountnc.gov.
Tuesday: Information hotline, 336-641-5051, opens at 9 a.m.
Wednesday: Online application process opens at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.