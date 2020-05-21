GREENSBORO — Sidewalks and public streets could become temporary dining areas under a plan approved by the city.
The City Council voted today to allow Greensboro restaurants to apply for a special event permit to offer outdoor dining on sidewalks, public streets or on-street parking areas during Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper's three-part plan to ease restrictions on businesses that have been shuttered for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase Two begins at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until June 26. It will allow restaurants to reopen with half their usual seating capacity and requires tables be spaced 6 feet apart.
The permitting process for restaurants to extend their outdoor dining includes a site inspection and special event permit fees have been waived.
The move is to allow restaurants an opportunity to create more seating and help generate additional revenue.
Restaurants have been one of the hardest hit industries since the coronavirus pandemic forced business closures across the country.
The extended outdoor dining program is not the same as an application for an event.
"This is not to promote a festival-like atmosphere, but to extend the dining premises," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.
Unlike the usual 60-day wait for a typical special events permit, the city said it will push to process dining extension applications as quickly as possible.
The application includes a section to apply for a separate ABC Temporary Extension alcohol permit for the expanded outdoor area.
If restaurant owners lease their space, they would need to get approval from the landlord before applying for an extended dining permit. The new process does not apply to outdoor dining on private property.
The council also encouraged restaurants to consult their insurance companies before applying.
All Phase Two state rules for indoor dining would apply to outdoor dining including customer capacity, 6-foot distancing between tables and frequent cleaning and sanitizing.
For information and an application form, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Covid-19.
