GREENSBORO — Charles Knox and Watricia Shuler don't just manage successful businesses.
They create communities — groups who support them with their dollars and their loyalty.
But when governments in March closed businesses and limited public assemblies in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Knox and Shuler saw their companies' income stop in an instant.
And the friends and customers they've nurtured for years had to stay home.
Knox, who helps manage an event center, and Shuler, who helps manage an arts and gallery business, are not only looking for ways to connect with their patrons, they're also struggling to maintain operations that will draw people back once the crisis is over.
They need money to pay the bills and keep in touch with their communities: people who would come back if only they could.
"We're trying to hold on and stay strong until we can get through the pandemic," Shuler said.
While working to endure the shutdown, Knox and Shuler found a lifeline that could help them survive until the economy opens up.
It's a new COVID-19 relief loan fund that a local nonprofit has started to give financial help to the smallest businesses that might get the biggest benefit.
Piedmont Business Capital, which has for years tailored loans to all types of small businesses, especially minority and women-owned companies, and offered business counseling and support, quickly created an emergency program designed to save some of those businesses that need money to survive.
And the Greensboro City Council at its last regular meeting on April 21 voted unanimously to supply a $450,000 economic development grant for what PBC calls its Small Business Continuity Fund that is helping at least 40 businesses to pay some bills while they wait to reopen.
The interest-free loans, up to $10,000, don't require payments for 90 days and the qualification process is relatively simple, said Wilson Lester, executive director of the Greensboro-based agency that serves Alamance, Guilford and Forsyth counties. Currently, the small-business loans are available only in Guilford.
The $450,000 will help Lester's agency supply the loans and hire a full-time administrator to help with the paperwork.
Piedmont Business Capital has already lent about $360,000 to businesses, nearly 40, and 18 more are in the queue hoping for assistance, Lester said. Of all those businesses, the vast majority are either women- or minority-owned with a handful owned by white men.
"They're from all industries," Lester said. "Everyone in some way has been impacted through this experience."
Keeping in touch
Shuler's company, The Artist Bloc, at 1020 W. Gate City Blvd., offers a variety of services including gallery showings for local artists, painting parties for groups and poetry nights, all supported by a full bar and coffee bar.
But after Gov. Roy Cooper limited in mid-March assemblies of groups to 100 or less, Shuler, who is the company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer, knew they had to shut it down.
"Our business is really based on social gathering," she said.
On an average week, she said, 300 people would come through the doors for events scheduled at least four nights a week. They were booked for months in advance and more nights of events were in the works as Shuler and her partners were looking for a building where they could expand.
She and her partners are not giving up — their customers are active supporters, she said.
"Most of the people that come there are regulars," she said. "They're calling us, they're texting us, they're asking how we're doing, they're keeping in touch by social media."
So The Artist Bloc is trying to step up its outreach while people are looking for things to do at home.
"We've been trying to pivot to a stronger online presence," Shuler said, "to bring some of the things we do in the physical location into the online world."
"We've scheduled a virtual poetry slam. It's a live event on Instagram," she added. "We have one scheduled for this weekend."
Her company borrowed $4,800 from the small business fund to pay some bills and make some products to sell online.
But the hardest part, she said, is waiting for the economy to open back up, for her friends and customers to come back, for the unknown to get clearer. The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire next week, but Cooper has outlined a gradual reopening where some restrictions, such as limits on large gatherings, for example, would be loosened first before being eliminated.
"We know that businesses will eventually open back up," Shuler said, "but we believe that ours will be at the end of the phase."
'A little while longer'
Charles Knox is a retired textile executive, but he is a committed volunteer and board chairman of the Khalif Event Center on East Wendover Avenue, a for-profit venue that draws customers who hold birthday parties, wedding receptions, civic group meetings and even a regular Saturday night party, all served by a busy catering kitchen.
All that disappeared in March when coronavirus swept in.
Khalif Event Center is the for-profit arm of Khalif Temple, a Greensboro fraternal organization that incorporated the venue in 2019 after it began operations in 2012.
Knox said Khalif Event Center borrowed $10,000 to help pay the rent, overhead bills and keep some part-time staff to coordinate future events that once brought in substantial income for the company.
But just like Knox and his board of directors, customers don't know when they might be able to gather again in large groups for celebrations or to even hold civic group meetings.
All of the people who work for his venue, from bartenders to DJs, were also displaced when their part-time gigs went away, so Knox is mindful of the ripple effect his event center has on the economy.
In addition to losing regular income from business, Knox said Khalif had to refund $8,000 in deposits for future events. They're taking new deposits for groups that want to schedule after July, but that will stretch Khalif's finances to the limit of the 90-day grace period for the small business loan.
"Hopefully and prayerfully we are hoping that we can be financially secure enough to make it a little while longer," he said.
Reaching out
Lester is working long hours from home to reach as many businesses as he can to help them survive.
The barber shops, hair salons, restaurants event centers and other small, specialty service businesses that depend on a steady flow of customers are on the edge of disappearing during this pandemic.
So he has helped turn his agency temporarily from one that takes a more critical eye toward the businesses it invests in to become an even more benevolent force during the shutdown, he said.
Those companies, he said, may not return without his help and many of them reached him to tell their stories.
"They weren't trying to figure out how to drive a profit," he said, "they were trying to figure out how they could preserve their business to the other side of this tragedy."
