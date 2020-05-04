GREENSBORO — For Greensboro city government, it has been all sanitized hands on deck to move an essential product to the people who need it.
The effort to put 30,000 masks in the hands of city residents during the coronavirus pandemic began weeks ago. City leaders and nonprofit officials started a series of discussions in City Hall and around town as federal guidelines recommended that everyone to wear a mask outside their homes during the coronavirus pandemic to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
By Tuesday or Wednesday, the city will likely have finished handing out all of the masks, sourced from three area manufacturers and paid for by the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation. You can still pick them up Tuesday in front of the Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St. beginning at 10 a.m. until supplies run out. The city may have more masks available on Wednesday, too.
Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said Monday that city officials began to realize it would be hard to get masks even for city public safety workers, much less the general population.
"How are residents going to (get masks) even as we're moving forward to a phased reopening?" Wilson said city leaders were asking themselves. "If they needed to go out, how can they do that?"
"The tipping point was this last council meeting," he said.
That was April 21, when a few council members, including Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, mused that the city ought to require residents to wear masks. And while that hasn't happened, it was the same day that the Bryan Foundation got in touch with City Manager David Parrish and offered to help the city in any way it could.
Parrish and city officials agreed that the best help would be for the city to get as many masks into the hands of residents as possible, and the Bryan Foundation committed up to $3 per mask to make it happen.
Various people in and outside City Hall, including the United Way, Bryan Foundation and a group of other nonprofits began to look for the best ways to source and distribute the masks.
They found three local manufacturers: Liberty's Alterations by Shonda, Greensboro's Textile Field USA and Asheboro's Bossong Hosiery. Those companies had "pivoted" early, Wilson said, to making masks.
The city's first target was people who might not have any way of getting masks for trips to to the doctor, the store and other necessary outings. So they began talking to Guilford County Schools, which is giving food to needy children, the Greensboro Housing Authority, churches, the United Way and others.
Last Tuesday, the first shipments came in, and the deliveries began, Wilson said. "We started doing delivery to other organizations either the same day or right before we did the City Hall giveaway."
On Wednesday, the United Way ran out of 2,000 masks in less than two hours, and the city handed out 8,000 masks in five hours. Through daily City Hall giveaways since then and through nonprofits, the city has already given out 14,000 masks. The remaining 16,000 will likely go out by the end of this week through two more city giveaways on Tuesday and Wednesday and one at the United Way on Wednesday.
Wilson said the work has been hectic and has even required hands-on help from his fellow assistant city managers Larry Davis and Trey Davis, who have manned giveaway tables at the front entrance to the city office building.
Every City Council member and Mayor Nancy Vaughan have also personally made deliveries, Wilson said.
Supplies were erratic on each day. "Some of the smaller vendors may have had something happen with their sewing machine. You weren't sure that you were going to get 1,000 that first day. They were manufacturing their butts off and running stuff to us. They would run it over and run back and start again."
For the normally deliberate planners at the top of city government, the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped Wilson and others find new ways of coping with relentless challenges, he said.
And it was good for him, he said, to meet the hundreds of people who came downtown because they had run out of options for masks.
"I talked to people who had not left their homes for two months, literally," he said. "There is not a doubt in my mind that the giveaway was a good thing."
