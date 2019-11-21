GREENSBORO — Not so long ago, Greensboro and High Point were bitter rivals for corporate attention.
On Thursday, it was handshakes all around, however, as the two cities held a rare joint meeting to approve more than $600,000 to lure the headquarters of The Fresh Market to downtown Greensboro.
The Greensboro-based specialty grocery company said it has received offers from other cities to move its 248-employee headquarters and it asked for about $300,000 each from Greensboro and High Point.
The Greensboro and High Point City Councils approved the company's request for the incentives during the meeting at GTCC's Center for Advanced Manufacturing on West Gate City Boulevard.
The Fresh Market has promised to retain all its existing corporate jobs and add 53 new jobs if it stays in Greensboro. The company is currently spread over two locations in the city.
The Fresh Market also will receive $106,000 in incentives from Guilford County taxpayers.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 8-1 Thursday evening to provide the money as an additional economic development grant. Commissioner Jeff Phillips was the lone no vote. He said he was an avid Fresh Market customer and really likes shopping there but is philosophically skeptical of incentives.
Guilford County's grant was lower because the county wanted to offer incentives for the expansion only, not for the retention of existing jobs, Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview.
Former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin upstaged all the gathered business and elected officials in the crowded GTCC conference room as the lone speaker during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Melvin said he remembers the day in 1982 when Fresh Market founder Ray Berry first approached him looking for a Greensboro location to start his new grocery concept. Melvin said he helped Berry find a vacant Bi-Rite store on Battleground Avenue to start the chain.
"We're proud to have you here, we want you to stay here," Melvin told executives from the company, who were also at the meeting. "Every job is important," Melvin said. "But corporate headquarters are extremely important."
Though founded by the Berry family, the Fresh Market Inc. is now owned by Apollo Global Management.
The corporation's website says the company operates 159 stores in 22 states. It specializes in fresh produce, meats and seafoods with a high level of customer service.
In addition to the jobs, the company says it will invest up to $2 million in equipment and upfit of an existing building in downtown Greensboro.
Fresh Market and local leaders were tight-lipped about the potential downtown location.
But they all said such cooperation would have been inconceivable five years ago, before the cities and Guilford County joined together in 2015 to form the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, which shares resources to recruit business to the county.
Larry Appel, The Fresh Market's CEO, told the gathered councils that the company has had several offers but that downtown Greensboro is a top-priority possibility for the company.
"We appreciate the support you've shown for this project throughout our search process," Appel said.
High Point and Greensboro will each grant $301,000 to the company over five years to retain and create the new jobs, which will pay an average annual wage of $86,000.
The Greensboro City Council voted 8-0 in favor of its motion, with Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson absent from the meeting. The High Point City Council approved the incentives in a 5-1 vote.
High Point Mayor Jay Wagner requested before the vote that the company contribute to the Greater High Point Food Alliance, spend its corporate dollars in High Point hotels, and have some kind of "branded presence" in the city, perhaps with a small operation in the new restaurant development planned for the city's minor league baseball stadium.
Christensen said with the local incentives in hand, he hopes the company will make its decision soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.