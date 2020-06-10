GREENSBORO — As part of North Carolina’s phased reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, the city's downtown parking decks will resume normal operations on Monday.
Hourly parkers will be charged the regular rates. The first hour is free and then it costs $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a city news release said.
Parking is free from 6-9 p.m. Beginning at 9 p.m. and until 3 a.m., parkers are charged $2 upon entry.
City parking decks had been open. But they were not charging hourly rates while the city adjusted the operations so that staff collecting fees would be better separated from the people they are serving, said Amanda Lehmert, city communications specialist. It took several weeks to get the work completed.
