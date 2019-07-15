GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council has approved new minimum standards for how owners of nonresidential buildings must maintain their properties.
The so-called "good repair" ordinance would adopt an inspection code designed to cover "nonresidential buildings or structures that fail to meet minimum standards of maintenance."
The council was set to vote on the ordinance in June when some members said they had heard from real estate owners and businesses that wanted to make further comments before any law is passed.
Since the June 18 council meeting, city staffers met twice with representatives of the real estate and building industry as well as other people with an interest in the ordinance.
Leaders from several commercial groups, including the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, the Greensboro Realtors Association and Downtown Greensboro Inc., spoke in favor of the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.
Many spoke of boarded-up or badly maintained buildings that they consider to be a blight to the city.
Council Member Justin Outling said the city should have approved a good-repair ordinance decades ago.
“All of us see blighted commercial buildings that have been that way for decades and decades and decades,” he said.
Under the proposal approved 8-0 Tuesday, the city would have the power to inspect buildings after a complaint from a tenant or a neighbor is made on the safety or repair status of a nonresidential building.
After an inspection, the city would hold a hearing for the building's owner and set a date for the owner to repair major violations or demolish the building.
Owners of occupied buildings with minor violations would have a up to 180 days for repairs, upon discretion of the city.
In the case of vacant buildings, an owner would have two years from the hearing to repair general violations — except for manufacturing plants or industrial warehouses, in which case they would have five years.
The city would be able to issue fines for each violation that would accrue until violations are repaired. If an owner abandons a building before it is repaired or demolished, the city will have the right to do the work and place a lien on the property.
Major violations include:
• Supporting walls or vertical studs which seriously list, lean, buckle, or are damaged or deteriorated to such an extent as to render the building unsafe.
• Floors or roofs which have improperly distributed loads, which are overloaded, or which have insufficient strength to be reasonably safe for the purposes used.
• Damage by fire, wind, floods or other causes that render the building unsafe.
• Dilapidation, decay, unsanitary conditions, vermin or rat infestation, filth or contamination, or disrepair which is dangerous to the health, safety or welfare of the occupants or other people.
Minor violations of the ordinance are defined under standards found in the widely-recognized International Property Maintenance Code.
In other business, the council:
• Voted 8-0 to offer $167,739 in economic-development incentives to Pactiv LLC. A Chicago-based company with a packaging manufacturing operation at 520 Radar Road in Greensboro, Pactiv is looking for a location to add 25 new jobs and invest $13 million in new machinery and equipment before the end of 2020. A spokesman for the company said it will not expand in Greensboro if it is not offered the incentive grant.
• Completed a bit of business left over from its fiscal 2019-2020 budget process by voting final approval of grants to nonprofit economic development agencies.
Among the largest of those grants is $400,000 to the Piedmont Business Capital Loan Fund to provide loans to small and emerging business, $100,000 to the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce for the Launch Lab Accelerator Program, $250,000 to East Greensboro Now for operations and expenses for the implementation of the Urban Economic Development Plan for East Greensboro, $100,000 to the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance for marketing and countywide economic development, and $130,500 to the Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce – Economic Development to support new industry recruitment, existing industry expansion and marketing and branding initiatives.
Also Tuesday, the city issued a news release that said finding a way to pay for the SCAT Paratransit Service for disabled riders will be delayed. The city manager had proposed in May that the city curtail its evening and weekend service for SCAT because of budget cuts. However, after riders complained to the city council, city officials agreed to find a way to pay for it. The service has continued uninterrupted since then. Officials were supposed to report to the city council Tuesday on a funding plan, but asked for more time to come up with the money.