Sunlight Batteries USA to open in Greensboro

Sunlight Batteries USA CFO Michael Mastorakis announces a new battery plant to be opened in Greensboro with a $6.5 million investment and 46 workers. 

 By Richard M. Barron richard.barron@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — A Greek battery company will open its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Greensboro by the middle of 2020, the company said Thursday. 

Sunlight Batteries USA, which is a subsidiary of Greece-based Group Olympia, told city elected and business officials that it will invest $6.5 million and hire up to 46 people to make large batteries at a Greensboro factory. 

Company Chief Financial Officer Michael Mastorakis said the factory, which will open in a location to be disclosed later, will make batteries for industrial forklifts and even larger batteries that are used in military submarines. 

Mastorakis said after the announcement at the O.Henry Hotel that his company screened states to the north and south of North Carolina, but ultimately chose this state for its location, population and workforce quality. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments