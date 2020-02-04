Ant

GREENSBORO — Go-Forth Pest Control is moving to a new headquarters at 4260 Piedmont Parkway.

The High Point-based company said today in a news release that it bought the 24,000-square-foot location and plans to move its headquarters and Triad service team to the new site.

The company has operated its headquarters for 40 years at a 6,000-square-foot site on Elm Street in High Point. Its service team has been operating out of a warehouse on Nuggett Road.

Third-generation owner and CEO Chase Hazelwood said the new space will allow both the corporate and Triad teams to be under one roof.

The 61-year-old company has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh.

