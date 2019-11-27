The Thanksgiving Day edition of the News & Record — packed with Black Friday ads — will be available today, a day early, at select locations.
We are printing Thursday’s edition early to give readers the best chance to map out their shopping strategies.
You can buy a copy of Thursday’s edition for $4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the News & Record’s parking lot at 200 E. Market St. in Greensboro and starting at noon at regular sales locations throughout the region. To accommodate this offering, the News & Record’s main office will close at noon.
For home subscribers, delivery schedules should not be affected.
Because of early deadlines, though, lottery numbers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be in Friday’s edition.
