The Thanksgiving Day newspaper — one of the biggest of the year and packed with Black Friday ads — will once again be available a day early this year.
The News & Record is printing Thursday’s edition early to give readers the best chance to map out their shopping strategies.
You can buy a copy of Thursday’s edition for $4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the News & Record office, 200 E. Market Street in downtown Greensboro and also starting at noon at regular sales locations throughout the region.
For home subscribers, delivery schedules should not be affected.
Because of early deadlines, though, lottery numbers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will run in Friday’s edition.
