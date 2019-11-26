Motorists will see slightly lower prices as the gas pump over Thanksgiving, according to AAA Carolinas.
The holiday driving period starts Wednesday and ends Sunday.
The average price for unleaded gas in the Triad is projected to be at $2.37 a gallon in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
Fayetteville's metro area has the lowest gas price in the state, about $2.30 per gallon.
A year ago, Winston-Salem's average unleaded gas price was $2.43, while Greensboro was at $2.42.
AAA Carolinas estimated that a record 1.54 million North Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
“The sheer volume of vehicles on the road make this holiday such a dangerous time to travel that’s why we can’t stress enough how important it is to practice safety behind the wheel," said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas traffic safety foundation president. "Buckle up, don’t speed, never drive distracted or impaired.”
During last year's Thanksgiving holiday period, 22 people died and 1,481 were injured in 3,805 crashes, according to the N.C. Transportation Department.
The Highway Patrol will take part in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge — a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor where troopers have been placed every 20 miles along the major interstate.
