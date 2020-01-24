RALEIGH — Pactiv Corp., a food packaging manufacturer and distributor, said Friday it will create 25 new jobs in Greensboro as part of spending at least $8 million on capital investment as part of an expansion initiative.
Founded in 1965, Pactiv supplies every major foodservice retailer and distributor in North America
The average wage for all new positions will be $48,200. By comparison, the average annual wage in Guilford County is $47,955.
The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.