Greensboro skyline from Wendover Avenue on  Dec. 11.

RALEIGH — Pactiv Corp., a food packaging manufacturer and distributor, said Friday it will create 25 new jobs in Greensboro as part of spending at least $8 million on capital investment as part of an expansion initiative.

Founded in 1965, Pactiv supplies every major foodservice retailer and distributor in North America

The average wage for all new positions will be $48,200. By comparison, the average annual wage in Guilford County is $47,955.

The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

