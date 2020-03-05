GREENSBORO — South Florida-based Quirch Foods has opened its first North Carolina distribution center in Greensboro.
It is the sixth distribution facility for the Miami-based frozen food distribution company.
The approximately 67,000-square-foot warehouse employs 18 and will hire 10 more, according to a release about the new facility.
The company said the addition of the facility extends its reach and ability to service independent and national supermarkets in and around the Carolinas and northward.
Some of those retailers in the Triad include Restaurant Depot, Super G Mart and Compare Foods.
“Alongside the continued growth of the independent grocer and the food industry in general, we feel that this distribution center will be a great complement to our complete distribution network”, Frank Grande, president of Quirch Foods, said in the release.
Quirch was founded in 1967 by the Quirch family. It distributes Chiquita Frozen fruit pulps, Panamei Seafood, Kikiri Quirch poultry, Mambo Foods brand frozen vegetables and other forzen products like pizza to food service and retailers across the United States, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
