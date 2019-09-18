HIGH POINT — Fastenal said Tuesday it plans to post a new series of job openings that cover the fourth quarter as part of expanding into its new 756,000-square-foot facility at 4100 Beechwood Drive.
Fastenal bought the property for $20 million in December.
The company plans to use the High Point distribution center as not only a regional hub within the company’s "hub and spoke" distribution system, but also as the master distribution center for East Coast operations.
The company’s information technology and finance departments will conduct most of the hiring.
For more information, go to https://careers.fastenal.com.
The plan is to gradually expand into the new facility, initially utilizing half of the building and taking over the other half by year-end 2023. The company also operates a 240,000-square-foot facility at 4110 Premier Drive in High Point.
According to Loren Hill, president of High Point Economic Development Corp., the company has at least 371 employees in the city.
“It’s an impressive number of office jobs,” Hill said about the latest expansion plans. “There is considerable office space in this building, so I expect Fastenal will continue to add office jobs and distribution jobs in High Point.”
