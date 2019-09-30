Earns Fannie Mae

This 2018 photo shows the Fannie Mae headquarters building in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday took a critical step toward releasing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control, agreeing to allow the mortgage giants to hold on to more profits.

The allowance is a move toward independence for the mortgage companies more than a decade after taxpayers bailed them out. It comes a month after the Trump administration unveiled a sweeping plan to remake the housing market.

With this step, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be allowed to hold onto more capital, $25 billion and $20 billion respectively. That is still far less capital than the $100 billion the Trump administration estimates both companies and Congress still must sign off on to fulfill other measures envisioned by the Trump administration to remake the companies.

It “is an important milestone on the path to reform,” said Mark Calabria, director of the companies’ regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency. “The status quo is not an option. Now is the time to act.”

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, then package them into securities to sell to investors. The government seized control of both companies in 2008 as the housing market unraveled.

They currently back half of the United States’ mortgages, and housing experts have warned that allowing them too much freedom again could lead to higher mortgage costs for consumers while enriching Wall Street investors.

The Trump administration’s plan for ending government conservatorship includes a once-unthinkable concession: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are here to stay, and taxpayers could be called on to bail them out again.

Over the past decade, Fannie Mae received $119.8 billion in taxpayer bailouts, with Freddie Mac receiving $71.6 billion. Since returning to profitability, the companies have sent a combined $300 billion in dividends to the Treasury Department.

