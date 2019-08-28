GREENSBORO — National and regional publications don’t cover Guilford County on a whim — they’re often wooed and recruited by media experts who are promoting the region’s assets.
After The New York Times featured High Point in July, local officials said a media consultant they had hired was in touch with the reporter months before.
On Tuesday, those same officials cast a $134,000 vote of confidence in that company by approving a second one-year contract with Development Counsellors International to get the word out about the economy in the Greensboro-High Point region.
The Guilford Economic Development Alliance met Wednesday morning at the Koury Convention Center an hour before the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of Our Community luncheon.
The Alliance board is made up of elected and staff leaders from Guilford County, High Point and Greensboro, which each contribute $100,000 a year to the group’s budget.
Brent Christensen, CEO of the Greensboro Chamber, told the board that it’s not easy for the city’s economic development recruiters to know all the reporters and publications that might be interested in the region.
“It’s something that falls between the cracks with our staff because we’re busy with projects,” he said.
During the past year, DCI reported, national and regional publications wrote more than 20 stories about the region and generated 68 million “media impressions” to readers or viewers. They included such publications as IndustryWeek, Deep South Magazine and Supply Chain Management Review.
Part of the company’s strategy is to sponsor journalist trips to the region to meet with local leaders from such firms as Honda Aircraft and Kontoor Brands. Strategies include promoting Guilford County as the “next aerospace mecca” or how real estate growth has begun to transform downtown Greensboro and High Point.
The company will also work on ways to increase the region’s exposure on social media outlets.
After the board voted unanimously in favor of the contract, Christensen said a group of reporters from trade publications focusing on logistics will be coming to the region in September.
Derek Ellington, a board member who is also Greensboro Chamber of Commerce chairman for 2019, said, “We’ve had a great product but we just haven’t told our story very well.”
