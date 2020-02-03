GREENSBORO — Less than seven months after opening a gleaming new 24,000-square-foot store in High Point, Earth Fare announced it is closing all 50 of its stores, including that one and a remodeled Greensboro location.
The Asheville-based natural and organic food supermarket chain made the announcement on Monday morning.
The company began selling off its inventory today and expects to close all the stores by the end of February, company spokeswoman Jennifer E. Mercer said.
The company operates 13 stores in North Carolina with roughly 900 employees, Mercer said.
The High Point store opened in July at the Palladium at Deep River shopping center.
Earth Fare store opening in High Point on Wednesday features non-GMO food items and cruelty-free health and beauty products
HIGH POINT — Everything in the new Earth Fare store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place is healthy, r…
Earth Fare's North Carolina stores are in Asheville, Boone, Charlotte, Concord, Greensboro, High Point, Huntersville, Morrisville, Raleigh and Wilmington, according to the company website.
Mercer said the company would not comment beyond details in a news release.
The company said in the release that it "has implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience.''
Still, the company said, while business improved in some ways, challenges in the retail industry hurt the company's progress and "its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis."
The company will begin inventory-liquidation sales "while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores," the release said.
Mercer said "anything's possible" if a buyer for the company emerges, but the plan right now is to close the stores and vacate the leases, including the one at 2965 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
One of Battleground Village's earliest tenants, Greensboro's Earth Fare got a complete renovation of its 27,887-square-foot space in 2017.
The closure is surprising given the company's optimistic outlook in recent months.
GroceryDive.com, a supermarket industry trade website, wrote a year ago that Earth Fare was mounting an aggressive expansion program "that involves opening 50 more stores throughout the U.S. by 2024."
The rapid expansion, GroceryDive wrote, "follows the chain’s new access to capital after Oak Hill Capital acquired an 80% interest in the brand in 2012, (the company's CEO) told The Charlotte Observer."
Earth Fare began 45 years ago as a small natural foods store in Asheville called Dinner for the Earth.
In 1994, the company expanded from its original stock of fresh, locally-sourced foods and became a full-service supermarket named Earth Fare, according to the company's website.
In 2008, the company banned products with high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener.
Throughout its history it has developed a "Boot List" of foods that keeps "bad ingredients out."
For example, you won't find artificial colors, bleached flour, trans fats, margarine, saccharine or sodium nitrite at a store.
In July, company President and CEO Frank Scorpiniti came to High Point to open the new store there.
He said, "we center ourselves as a health care company that happens to sell groceries. Our mission is that we would sell only the cleanest foods."
“If we wouldn’t feed it to our families, then we wouldn’t sell it to our customers,” Scorpiniti said.
Scorpiniti said of the High Point market: “We saw a community that is vibrantly growing and looking for healthier alternatives and a healthy food environment that could bring a full shop assortment under one roof."
Prior to opening, the High Point store formed a community advisory board, standard procedure for new stores. The 30 members from High Point met for several months to weigh in on the store’s dairy choices, grass-fed beef options, fresh seafood and local produce.
Earth Fare stocks 1,200 of its own proprietary non-GMO food items and cruelty-free health and beauty products, including full-spectrum CBD oil.
The chain employs a medical doctor to help the company stay abreast of healthy food developments.
“That’s pretty unique,” Scorpiniti said. “We think we need that extra validation to make sure we’re on the right path because we’re influencing a lot of customers and their families.”
The new store also featured amenities such as freshly ground peanut butter, bulk dispensing of such liquids as vinegar and olive oil, and a juice bar.
It also offered a budget-friendly program called Clean Food Security in which daily entrees-to-go are offered that can feed a family of four for about $2.50 per person.
Mercer declined to reveal the private company's annual revenues or profits.
The company said it will also sell its store fixtures.
