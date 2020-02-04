A day after Earth Fare announced it will close all of its stores, the North Carolina-based supermarket company filed for bankruptcy.
The Asheville grocery chain, which sells organic and natural foods, on Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. It listed liabilities of $100 million to $500 million and assets of $100 million to $500 million.
The filing says a restructuring committee was formed in November to "explore and evaluate the company's potential strategic alternatives, including the company's restructuring, reorganization, or sale." Company officers may "enter into negotiation with any interested parties regarding a purchase of any or all of the assets of the company," the filing states.
An Earth Fare spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
On Monday, Earth Fare cited challenges in the retail industry in announcing the store closures. All stores are expected to close by the end of February.
Earth Fare operates in 10 states, including the Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana and Virginia.
It has 13 North Carolina sites, including one each in Greensboro and High Point.
One of Battleground Village's earliest tenants, Greensboro's Earth Fare got a complete renovation of its 27,887-square-foot space in 2017. The High Point store opened in July at the Palladium at Deep River shopping center.
On Tuesday, customers at an Earth Fare in Huntersville, near Charlotte, said the store was packed with people filling as many as two to three grocery carts.
The closing sales started Monday. Each store will close once its inventory is sold out, company spokeswoman Jennifer Mercer said.
Earth Fare has about 3,000 employees, including 900 in North Carolina.
Earth Fare's demise comes amid a slew of new grocery options opening in Guilford County.
Greensboro got its first Sprouts Farmers Market in August.
The much-anticipated Trader Joe's opened in Greensboro in October.
A month later, Lidl and Publix debuted their first Guilford County stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.