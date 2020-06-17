GREENSBORO — More than two weeks after downtown demonstrations turned destructive, Greensboro City Council has passed a $250,000 program to help damaged businesses rebuild.
But before it was approved, the simple proposal opened a sometimes angry debate about community equity, nonprofit management and the way funding requests are presented to council members.
The plan, which was approved 8-1 by council Tuesday night, will provide up to $3,000 for a business that suffered damage during protests the nights of May 30-31, after some people turned destructive, breaking windows and setting fires, mostly in downtown. The protests followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police.
About 50 businesses were damaged, city officials said Tuesday, including several in other parts of the city. The most notable was a fire that destroyed a Mattress Firm store on Lawndale Drive, causing an estimated $835,000 in damage.
But the recovery program, simple though it seemed, drew criticism from several council members.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower spoke first, questioning why Downtown Greensboro Inc. was chosen as the agency to supervise the program, saying that few downtown businesses are minority owned and that concentrating on property damage sends the wrong message when protests were about human rights.
"I'm still disturbed that we jumped on this so fast. It still looks like we're focusing on property," she said. "Most businesses downtown, they've got insurance."
Councilman Justin Outling echoed some of Hightower's concerns and said he was disappointed that the plan presented to council did not have more details about how money would be distributed and how businesses would be qualified, especially if they have insurance.
One issue Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy raised: Who would pay for the roughly $25,000 administrative cost for the program? Sarah Healy, DGI's director of operations, said the agency's board has agreed to donate the money that can be used to pay for a program administrator.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said the need for the program is urgent, given that many businesses haven't rebuilt yet, and that this program is no different than many others the city funds.
Others said that while companies have insurance, they are often discouraged from making claims because their premiums might rise or their coverage get dropped.
"In times like this we've just got to move forward," Councilwoman Goldie Wells said. "We don't have time to worry about things like this."
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said whenever downtown comes up and it comes to funding, "we seem to just give them a hard time."
"I think DGI has been a good steward of funds," she said. "They do an awful lot of fundraising."
Hightower said, however, that council has been hard on other programs that benefit her district in east Greensboro and that there's nothing wrong with questioning details.
"We have beat stuff to death," she said. "Why is it everybody's up in arms that you ask questions? I'm not a 'Kumbaya' person. I don't go along with everything."
Hightower voted against the measure, but Outling, who supported it, was just as critical of what he considered sketchy details of the proposal.
"It's important not to confuse the issues," he said. "Our standards should not be that the staff just proposes and we give away money without any supporting detail. Ultimately, we should support the program for all the reasons outlined by Councilwoman Hoffmann. But our standards should be much higher. At the end of the day it's community dollars, not our dollars."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.