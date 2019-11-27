GREENSBORO — Once again, downtown businesses are coming together to help ease the challenges of homelessness.
Through the Givesboro campaign, customers can buy a card that gets them discounts at downtown shops and eateries. The card costs $10; all of the profit goes to the Interactive Resource Center, a nonprofit downtown day shelter that assists those experiencing homelessness and poverty. The fundraiser runs through Dec. 31.
The first campaign last year raised $3,000, said Kerry Nance, grants and volunteer coordinator for the IRC. This year, the goal is $5,000.
“We can’t emphasize enough how impactful that is for the IRC — not only the money raised, but the participation of the local downtown businesses and their desire to be a catalyst for change in their community,” Nance said.
Triad Local First, a nonprofit advocate for independent businesses in the Triad, has been instrumental in the campaign.
“This is the busiest time of year for small retailers, yet they are making time to raise money for an organization that provides services to the homeless as they seek permanent housing,” said Luck Davidson, board chair of Triad Local First.
Vintage to Vogue Boutique is participating for a second year.
“The holiday season is about giving and supporting one another,” store owner Jennifer Graf said.
Graf helped get the campaign started last year after canvassing downtown retailers about what they could do to help.
“Givesboro is a great example of small businesses partnering and giving back to our community for a wonderful organization,” Davidson said.
Here’s how Givesboro works: Stop in at participating merchants to buy a card. Then show the card at any of the participating shops or eateries to get discounts, which range from 10% to 15%.
Givesboro runs in conjunction with Buy Local Season, a campaign by Triad Local First to encourage shopping at locally-owned businesses.
“It’s a win-win, all the way around,” Graf said.
Jaime Hall said her Aspen Boutique is one of about 40 retailers participating, with more expected to join.
“We’ve created a Givesboro event page on Facebook and you can check there for updates,” she said.
Or look for the Givesboro flyer on store windows.
Participating businesses will also be collecting loose change donations and some retailers will ask customers if they would like to round-up their bill for an extra donation.
Nance said such initiatives do resonate with the people the IRC serves.
“So many of our guests feel like they aren’t important to anyone, outside of our walls, but when we participate in things like Givesboro, we’re able to point to that and say, ‘You do matter. People do care,’ ” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.