JAMESTOWN — The company behind a proposed development on a historic farm has revised its plan after town residents expressed concerns at recent meetings.
Diamondback Investment Group announced last month that it wants to buy the 467-acre historic Johnson Farm at Guilford College and Mackay roads and turn it into a development with roughly 1,700 residences.
The original plan also called for a commercial development of 311 apartments, office buildings and a retail store on Guilford College Road.
After the town's residents, especially those from the Cedarwood neighborhood across from the proposed development, expressed concerns over the retail aspect and the number of apartments, the developers issued a revised plan.
In a news release Wednesday, Diamondback said it scratched the retail area on Guilford College Road in favor of a plan that "will incorporate limited street retail below living spaces on an interior road."
The proposed number of apartments has been reduced from 311 to 240. A senior living community on Guilford College Road is also being considered.
Developers also plan to meet with historic preservationists to see what might be done with an old farm house on the property, including the possibility of donating it.
Diamondback is seeking a type of zoning called Planned United Development that would allow the company to have residential homes and commercial development as part of the same project. Jamestown currently does not have PUD zoning but the Town Council is considering adopting it.
That, too, has raised concerns among residents who fear the zoning is too broad.
A public hearing on the proposed new zoning will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Ragsdale Civic Center.
