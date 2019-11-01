20191102g_biz_deuterman_map
By Tim Rickard/tim.rickard@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Greensboro-based Deuterman Law Group is planning an eventual move out of a downtown location to a new building it is developing on Lawndale Drive.

The law firm said this week that the planned two-story 23,363-square-foot office building at 3524 Lawndale Dr. is being developed by MBRJ Investments LLC.

The injury law firm, focusing on workers’ compensation, Social Security disability, veterans disability, auto accident and nursing home neglect cases, said in a news release that it has outgrown its current site.

The firm has offices in downtown Greensboro and Winston-Salem to serve clients throughout the state.

Since 2008, the law firm’s headquarters has occupied a building at 317 S. Greene St., which formerly housed the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A Winston-Salem office opened in 2013, and in 2016 the firm leased additional office space in downtown Greensboro for some of its legal staff, as well as accounting and IT departments.

“We have loved being downtown and being part of that community, but we could not find a location there that would accommodate our staff and our clients.” Vice President Dawne Deuterman said. “That’s why we decided to build the new headquarters.”

The firm said the new building will also allow for expansion of the Deuterman Law Group, which employs 72 people in the Triad, including 55 in Greensboro.

The building is expected to open in fall, 2020.

