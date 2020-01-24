GREENSBORO — Local businessman Louis DeJoy emerged the winner Friday after three rounds of “upset bidding” for an office building owned by Guilford County in a growing part of downtown.
DeJoy’s LDJ Global Strategies prevailed with a bid of just more than $2 million for the government-owned Edgeworth Building, valued for tax purposes at about $2.8 million.
He submitted the bid earlier this month to surpass the previous high offer of $1.9 million by a Winston-Salem development company, setting in motion a process allowing 10 days for other would-be buyers to enter “upset bids” at least 5% higher.
“We received no new upset bid in this last 10-day period,” said Robin Keller, clerk to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. “The next step is to take this offer to the Board of Commissioners for consideration.”
Keller said county administrators plan to do that at the commissioners’ Feb. 6 meeting.
The multi-story office building at 232 N. Edgeworth St. was built in 1963 and currently houses the county’s probation, parole and juvenile justice programs.
Commissioners put it on the market late last year after debating whether it was better to renovate it for continued government use or sell it to a private owner in a part of downtown that has attracted much development in recent years.
The terms of sale include time for county officials to find a new home for the programs now headquartered there.
DeJoy’s plans for the building have not been announced publicly. He was chairman and chief executive officer of High Point-based New Breed Logistics from 1983 to 2014, and later served as chief executive for XPO Logistics’ supply chain business in North America.
DeJoy is now president at LDJ, a real estate investment and consulting company.
The county bought the Edgeworth Building from private owners in 1996 for about $1.8 million.
Bidding on the Edgeworth property opened last month with an offer of $1.8 million from Samet Corp., a Greensboro real estate and development company.
That set in motion a second round of bidding that attracted an upset offer of $1.9 million from Williams Development Group of Winston-Salem. Bidders had until 5 p.m. Friday to outdo DeJoy’s offer. But none came forward.
