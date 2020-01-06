GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will consider granting $1.73 million in economic development incentives to Syngenta Crop Protection for the Greensboro company to retain 650 jobs and invest $68 million in an expansion and new equipment.
Council will hold a public hearing at the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. to discuss the proposal.
According to a public notice published Sunday, Syngenta would receive the incentives if it chooses Greensboro for its site location.
The city said the company's jobs pay an average of $107,000 a year.
"The retention of the jobs and investment of at least $68,000,000 in real property improvements, new furniture/fixtures and equipment is expected to generate public benefit by increasing taxable property in the City," the notice says.
City Council has already granted major incentives packages to two companies to retain or attract jobs in the past year.
In March, the council approved offering incentives worth up to $426,000 to entice New York apparel company Centric Brands to locate 220 jobs at the Gateway Building downtown.
The jobs from Centric Brands, will pay an average of $54,014 a year. The company considered Greensboro and other cities for the jobs.
Centric announced in May that it would locate the jobs in Greensboro.
In November the City Council granted The Fresh Market about $300,000 to retain its 248-employee headquarters and expand by 53 jobs. Greensboro joined with High Point, which also offered $300,000 and Guilford County, which offered $106,000, to entice the company to remain in Greensboro.
The Greensboro-based specialty grocery company said it had received offers from other cities.
Fresh Market announced later in November that it was planning to stay in Greensboro.
Syngenta Crop Protection is a subsidiary of Basel, Switzerland-based Syngenta AG, which is a multi-national company that sells agricultural chemicals and seeds. It also conducts biotechnology research.
