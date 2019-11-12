GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council and Guilford County Commissioners have scheduled two public hearings for Nov. 21 to consider more than $400,000 in economic development incentives for an expansion of Greensboro-based The Fresh Market Inc.
City Council will hold its meeting to consider $301,000 in incentives for the company at 3:30 pm at the Center for Advanced Manufacturing, Guilford Technical Community College, 6012 W. Gate City Blvd. The city has also announced that the meeting will be a joint meeting with the High Point City Council, but High Point has not released details of any proposed incentive it might be considering.
Separately, the commissioners will hold a hearing at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room at the old County Courthouse. The county will consider spending $106,000 for The Fresh Market Inc.
Public notices from the county and city say the incentives would help the company create 53 new jobs and retain 248 positions at an average wage of $86,000. The city notice says the company plans to invest at least $2 million in its expansion.
The Fresh Market has not released any information about the proposed new jobs.
The Fresh Market Inc. was founded in Greensboro in 1982 by the Berry family and is now owned by Apollo Global Management.
The company is a specialty grocery retailer. The Fresh Market offers foods with an emphasis on fresh, premium perishables and a high level of customer service. The Fresh Market currently operates over 170 stores in 24 states across the United States.
