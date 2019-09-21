GREENSBORO — They may be young, but their attraction for the business world is mighty.

Want to go?

What: Generations in the Workplace. North Carolina members of the National Millennial Community will share generational insights into millennials and Generation Z and offer tips on how companies can better attract these generations as employees and customers.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Greensboro Chamber, 111 W. February One Place.

Cost: Members $10; non-members $15.

Information: 336-387-8301 or https://greensboro.org/.