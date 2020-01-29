Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — The former Gate City Lincoln-Mercury, which closed in 2011, is being torn down by GCMC Properties. GCMC bought the land from Gate City Motor Co. on Dec. 28 for $2.7 million, county real estate records show. GCMC Principal Will DuBose said in an email that clearing the buildings off the land "creates a unique 3.4 plus acre tract in downtown GSO that will be shovel ready for development." Several developers have looked at the property in recent years but it has remained vacant since the dealership closed.
Zack Matheny, CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development agency, said the property would be perfect for mixed use with residential, potential office and retail or a restaurant. He said he is working closely with GCMC.
Demolition of the old Gate City Lincoln Mercury dealership
