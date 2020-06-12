GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will consider granting incentives to two very different economic development projects at its next meeting on Tuesday.
One could mean an expansion at a major distribution center while another could bring a grocery store to one of the city's food deserts.
First, City Council will vote on an economic development incentive of $314,771 for United Parcel Service, which is considering Greensboro for a $54 million expansion of its 3100 Flagstone St. distribution center that will add 141 jobs.
Council will also consider a $250,000 urban development investment grant and a $500,000 loan to a company that wants to build a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in an empty shopping center building at 801 W. Florida St.
Freeman Mill Square shopping center, at the intersection of Florida and Freeman Mill Road, has had vacant stores for years, including its largest space, where the grocery store would be operated by Super Value Inc. The loan would be for a five-year term.
The UPS proposal says the shipping company is considering several cities, including a site it already owns in Greensboro, for the $54 million expansion.
The resolution that will go before City Council requires the company to add the jobs and spend the money on new machinery and equipment by Dec. 31, 2021.
The jobs are expected to have an average annual wage of $65,147 and the grant will be paid in five installments after the investment has been made and the jobs created.
For the Piggly Wiggly store on Florida Street, the grant is part of a program for redeveloping vacant big-box stores in the city.
The company that is developing the store, S & S Capital, would own the shopping center and invest a total of $905,000.
The city's $250,000 grant will help pay for demolition, roof replacement, parking lot and sign upgrades for the shopping center.
The center is bordered by the Glenwood neighborhood and the Smith Homes residential complex and has been in a food desert for years.
Shahzad Akbar and Shehzad Quamar have owned the shopping center for three years.
