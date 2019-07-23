GREENSBORO — Businesses owned by women and minorities find it challenging to get their share of work from city and state governments, disparity studies show.
The city of Greensboro has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to spark its program to recruit more eligible businesses to provide services and goods for city projects and operations.
But many business owners don't know how to become eligible for those contracts.
So the city will hold a free workshop on Thursday to lay out the process and help businesses get started on the path to landing city bids.
The event is open to all businesses and registration isn't required.
Thursday's workshop is designed to show businesses how to get a state certification so they can be on the city's list of available businesses.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church at 1105 Willow Rd. in Greensboro.
Called "Historically Underused Businesses", companies in the program must provide a variety of documents to prove incorporation, licensing and a variety of other qualifications to smooth the bidding process.
The city has issued a news release with links to the documents companies must provide to get certified at this site: https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/13836/36.
The city's Minority and Women's Business Enterprise office is available for more information at 336-373-2674.