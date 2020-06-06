GREENSBORO — More than 20 downtown businesses suffered broken windows, doors and other forms of damage when demonstrations turned destructive on the nights of May 30-31.
Now, members of the Greensboro City Council want to find some way to help those businesses make repairs with city funding. So the city has scheduled a public hearing for the next regular City Council meeting on June 16 to get public input and consider a fund of up to $250,000 to help with the damage.
The fund, which would be administered by Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic-development group for the downtown business district, was first proposed by Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann at the council's last meeting on Tuesday.
Council members were mixed in their reaction to the idea. Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she was concerned that such a fund would send the message that property is more important than the lives of the people who were protesting the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers more than a week ago.
Councilman Justin Outling and others wanted to be sure that the fund helps businesses that really need the money, have inadequate insurance or are otherwise endangered by the damage they suffered.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that owners of damaged businesses have invested their lives into their small operations and that they aren't faceless chain retailers but vital members of the local community.
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said Friday that council will have to listen to public comments, then discuss the possible rules of a fund before taking a vote. Such factors as whether to put a cap on each grant, how to take an inventory of addresses affected and what factors would qualify a business for a grant would all have to be considered.
City Council will hold the meeting virtually. The public will have three ways to comment: email, recorded phone message or an appearance live during the virtual meeting. City Clerk Angela Lord will field requests for people to appear during the meeting and arrange the details with each person who makes a request.
A legal notice published today says that residents who want to submit comments or participate in the meeting should email virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov with the subject "REBUILDING GREENSBORO" no later than 12 p.m. on June 15. The notice said that written comments will be provided to the council for consideration and posted to the city website the day after the meeting.
Also, comments may be submitted through 24 hours after the public hearing.
The public can watch the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on June 16 via the Greensboro Television Network on cable services or online.
