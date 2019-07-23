GREENSBORO — Businesses owned by women and minorities find it challenging to get their share of work from city and state governments, disparity studies show.
The city of Greensboro has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to spark its program to recruit more businesses that are eligible to provide services and goods for city projects and operations.
But many business owners don’t know how to become eligible for those contracts.
So the city will hold a free workshop Thursday to lay out the process and help businesses get started on the path to landing city contracts.
It is designed to show businesses how to get a state certification so they can be on the city’s list of available businesses.
The workshop is open to all businesses; registration isn’t required. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, just south of East Gate City Boulevard.
Called “Historically Underused Businesses,” companies in the program must provide a variety of documents to prove incorporation, licensing and other qualifications to smooth the bidding process. A link on the city’s website shows what paperwork is necessary for certification. It can be found by clicking the “Business” tab at www.greensboro-nc.gov. More details about the workshop are also there.
For more information, call the city’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Office at 336-373-2674.