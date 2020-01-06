GREENSBORO — The City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners will consider granting $3.6 million in economic development incentives to retain Syngenta, a Swiss-based company that sells agricultural chemicals and employs 650 locally.
Syngenta, a subsidiary of Syngenta AG, operates a 70-acre campus and 17 buildings on Swing Road in Greensboro.
In a statement, company spokesman Paul Minehart said that the site was established in the mid-1960s and renovations or a relocation are a necessity.
"Due to the age of the site and ongoing repairs and renovations required for the buildings ... the company is exploring options for the future," he said. "These include renovating our current facilities as well as moving to a new location in the area or elsewhere."
City Council will hold a special public hearing at the Melvin Municipal Office Building on Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. to discuss the proposal.
That same day, Guilford County commissioners will vote on a $1.9 million incentive package at its regularly-scheduled meeting.
The company said, "pending the outcome of those sessions, Syngenta will announce a decision about its Greensboro site in the near future."
In the past year, City Council has already granted major incentives packages to two companies to keep them, and their jobs, here.
In March, the council approved an incentives package of up to $426,000 to entice New York apparel company Centric Brands — which was considering other cities — to come to downtown's Gateway Building. The 220 jobs will pay an average of $54,014 a year.
In November, the City Council granted The Fresh Market about $300,000 to retain its 248-employee headquarters and expand by 53 jobs. The city joined with High Point's offer of $300,000 and Guilford County's package of $106,000 to convince the specialty grocery company to remain in Greensboro, where it was founded in 1982.
In Greensboro, where Syngenta AG's North American offices are based, Syngenta houses administrative, marketing, sales and research operations.
Syngenta has other operations in Research Triangle Park and field sales throughout the state.
The company employs more than 1,000 people in North Carolina with an annual payroll of about $165 million. The jobs at the Greensboro location pay an average of $107,000 a year.
According to the company, its North American operations represent $3.5 billion of its $13.5 billion in global sales.
