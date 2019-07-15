All Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad will be hosting a hiring day from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The chain hopes to create more than 500 new full- or part-time jobs in the Triad, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested who visits a participating restaurant will be interviewed for a full- or part-time Team Member position.

Those that are interested may apply at any of the Triad-area stores which are listed below:

Triad area Chick-fil-As

Location Address City
Asheboro 1212 East Dixie Drive Asheboro
Randolph Mall 425 Randolph Mall Asheboro
Elon University Commons 1477 University Drive Burlington
Huffman Mill 3102 Garden Road Burlington
Clemmons 2551 Lewisville Clemmons Road Clemmons
The Village at North Elm 209 Pisgah Church Road Greensboro
Friendly 611 Pembroke Road Greensboro
Gate City 2710 Koury Blvd Greensboro
Four Seasons Towne Centre 348 Four Seasons Town Center Greensboro
Brassfield 3703 Battleground Ave Greensboro
Wendover 1100 Lanada Road Greensboro
Guilford College 5901 W Friendly Ave Greensboro
Eastchester 3855 John Gordon Lane High Point
High Point 2700 N Main Street High Point
Kernersville 1110 S Main St Kernersville
Lexington Parkway Plaza 75 Plaza Parkway Lexington
Mebane 1311 Mebane Oaks Rd Mebane
Mount Airy 2007 Rockford Street Mount Airy
Hanes Mall Boulevard 924 Hanes Mall Blvd Winston Salem
Peters Creek 3343 Sides Branch Road Winston Salem
Peace Haven 1925 N Peace Haven Road Winston Salem
Hanes Mall 3320 Silas Creek Parkway Ste. FC7 Winston Salem
Thruway Shopping Center 391 Knollwood Street Winston Salem
Stanleyville 328 E Hanes Mill Road Winston Salem
