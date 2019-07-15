All Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad will be hosting a hiring day from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The chain hopes to create more than 500 new full- or part-time jobs in the Triad, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested who visits a participating restaurant will be interviewed for a full- or part-time Team Member position.
Those that are interested may apply at any of the Triad-area stores which are listed below:
Triad area Chick-fil-As
|Location
|Address
|City
|Asheboro
|1212 East Dixie Drive
|Asheboro
|Randolph Mall
|425 Randolph Mall
|Asheboro
|Elon University Commons
|1477 University Drive
|Burlington
|Huffman Mill
|3102 Garden Road
|Burlington
|Clemmons
|2551 Lewisville Clemmons Road
|Clemmons
|The Village at North Elm
|209 Pisgah Church Road
|Greensboro
|Friendly
|611 Pembroke Road
|Greensboro
|Gate City
|2710 Koury Blvd
|Greensboro
|Four Seasons Towne Centre
|348 Four Seasons Town Center
|Greensboro
|Brassfield
|3703 Battleground Ave
|Greensboro
|Wendover
|1100 Lanada Road
|Greensboro
|Guilford College
|5901 W Friendly Ave
|Greensboro
|Eastchester
|3855 John Gordon Lane
|High Point
|High Point
|2700 N Main Street
|High Point
|Kernersville
|1110 S Main St
|Kernersville
|Lexington Parkway Plaza
|75 Plaza Parkway
|Lexington
|Mebane
|1311 Mebane Oaks Rd
|Mebane
|Mount Airy
|2007 Rockford Street
|Mount Airy
|Hanes Mall Boulevard
|924 Hanes Mall Blvd
|Winston Salem
|Peters Creek
|3343 Sides Branch Road
|Winston Salem
|Peace Haven
|1925 N Peace Haven Road
|Winston Salem
|Hanes Mall
|3320 Silas Creek Parkway Ste. FC7
|Winston Salem
|Thruway Shopping Center
|391 Knollwood Street
|Winston Salem
|Stanleyville
|328 E Hanes Mill Road
|Winston Salem