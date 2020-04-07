GREENSBORO — The Center for Creative Leadership, an international executive training and research nonprofit based in Greensboro, has filed a document with the state saying it plans to schedule up to 120 workers for unpaid leave during the coronavirus pandemic.
The center filed a letter under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, with the state Division of Workforce Solutions saying its temporary measures affect from 90 to 120 workers.
“CCL is implementing scheduling changes for our employees based out of CCL's Greensboro, North Carolina campus due to the unforeseen business circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the nonprofit said in its letter.
CCL said the temporary “schedule changes” will not last for more than six months and will include some unpaid weeks for employees that include faculty, administrative staff, corporate staff, and maintenance employees.
The center, which is located off Battleground Avenue near Lake Higgins, has operations in Colorado, San Diego and Belgium and was founded 50 years ago through funding from the Smith Richardson Foundation.
