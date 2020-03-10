GREENSBORO — Greensboro developer Roy Carroll said Tuesday that his company will build a 12-story hotel on North Eugene Street near Bellemeade Street at his downtown project Carroll South of Ballpark.
The hotel will be twice as tall as the six-story Aloft hotel that the company had earlier considered building at the spot and will be carry the AC by Marriott brand. Carroll said in a Twitter announcement that the hotel will complement his Hyatt Place hotel across North Eugene from the new hotel's site.
The new AC hotel will have more than 130 rooms, meeting spaces and a bar that overlooks North Eugene and the downtown skyline, Carroll said in a news release.
"The Aloft concept was to be 6 stories in height," Carroll said in the news release, "but I want the top stories to be able to see the mountains in Virginia over Project Slugger on a clear day, so we are increasing the hotel height."
Project Slugger is a new office building now under construction by another developer across Bellemeade on the property of First National Bank Field, where the Greensboro Grasshoppers play.
Together with his Hyatt Place, Carroll said his company will own nearly 240 hotel rooms, "which will enable us to accommodate larger groups in our downtown."
Carroll said construction will begin before the end of 2020.
