GREENSBORO — About two weeks ago, without fanfare, hundreds of black scooters appeared on city streets.
Now the city is trying to figure out how to cope with them.
“It would certainly be nice if we knew someone like that was coming to town, but there isn’t any requirement beforehand,” said Andrea Harrell, an assistant attorney with the city of Greensboro.
The electric-assist scooters are from a California-based company called Bird.
The scooter can go up to 15 mph. Users can grab one for a ride with the company’s free app. The cost is $1 to unlock the scooter and the rider is charged per minute once the ride begins.
The scooters are dockless and can be left anywhere, like the Limebikes that came to Greensboro last year.
Harrell said the scooters are not illegal but riders can be in violation.
“The big problem about the way they are being operated now is that we have a city ordinance that prevents scooters on any city street, period, and on the sidewalk in the central business district,” Harrell said.
The central business district is defined as being bounded by Lindsay, Church, Edgeworth and McGee streets.
The sidewalks adjacent to South Elm Street between McGee Street and Gate City Boulevard are also off limits to scooters, skateboards and roller skates. It is also a violation to operate a bicycle on a sidewalk in the central business district.
“All the more reason you would want a company to come to the city beforehand to talk about the city ordinances so that you can include those in your app and inform users,” Harrell said.
Harrell said the city is now in discussions with Bird.
“They’ve been very easy to work with. We talked about the various state and local legislation that may apply. They’ve been receptive to getting us information and telling us how many scooters are deployed and what locations they are in,” Harrell said.
A representative with Bird agreed Monday to respond to questions from the News & Record but had not followed up by late Tuesday afternoon.
Harrell said Bird plans to approach the council about city ordinances.
“We are reviewing those ordinances to see if we might want to make any changes,” said Adam Fisher, the city’s director of transportation.
The rider’s safety and the safety of pedestrians is of concern to city officials.
The city urges riders of bikes, scooters, skateboards and roller skates to wear helmets, but does not have an ordinance requiring they be worn.
On its website, Bird offers free helmets, but the rider must pay for shipping. Bird also says on its website that riders must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license to rent one of their scooters.
Harrell said she saw two riders operating scooters on Wendover Avenue, which violates city ordinance.
“That’s very concerning and that is something we as a city would want to look at and evaluate as we look to whether we would be willing to change an ordinance,” Harrell said.
The concern is that because these are electric assist scooters and go faster than pedal-pushed versions, people might be inclined to ride them on a city street.
Riders can be cited by Greensboro police.
The city is trying to get the word out through social media outlets like its Facebook page. “We are reminding citizens there are ordinances about where you can operate a scooter and a bicycle,” Fisher said.
The scooters have become a source of debate in other cities in North Carolina and across the country.
Bird and proponents say the scooters are intended to bridge transportation gaps and curb the use of cars.
Critics say the scooters are a nuisance and safety hazard and some cities, like San Francisco, Denver and Charleston, have banned them. Greensboro may ban them as well.
“We’re still talking to them about what we believe they need to do to have their users comply, which at this point is probably going to be to pull the scooters out of Greensboro until we can come to a resolution,” Harrell said.